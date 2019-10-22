InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock opened at $59.17 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth $20,817,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.