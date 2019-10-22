Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPAR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $824,315. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 567.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

