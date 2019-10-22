Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,268,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $227.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

