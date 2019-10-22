Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,849 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Filament LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

