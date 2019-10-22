Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $249,000 in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 17.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.56. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $269.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cheuvreux cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ABN Amro began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.25.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.