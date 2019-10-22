Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $211,000 in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,146. Total SA has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

