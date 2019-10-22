Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after buying an additional 121,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after buying an additional 588,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.44. 64,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $304.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.