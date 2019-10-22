Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 661 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,066,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,498,000 after acquiring an additional 198,475 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,135,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after acquiring an additional 82,588 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 681,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.88. 2,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,530. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66.

