Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $755,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Parini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $369,877.50.

On Monday, August 5th, Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $408,402.40.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $183.53 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $195.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

