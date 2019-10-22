Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $3,724,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 20,870 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $2,633,167.90.

Twilio stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,887,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,064. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Twilio by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

