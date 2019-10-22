Insider Selling: Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sells 3,067 Shares of Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Justin K. Ferguson sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $17,236.54.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $611.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.42. Ribbon Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 1.14%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 142,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 338,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 63,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.