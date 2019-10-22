Insider Selling: PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 11,530 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $207,078.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,356,225.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,580 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $201,839.40.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,615 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $198,268.05.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Rodney Hershberger sold 23,970 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $338,696.10.

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. 142,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,844. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PGT Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $18,168,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 852,806 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 271.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 824,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PGT Innovations by 1,194.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $4,183,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Gabelli raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.