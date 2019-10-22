Insider Selling: Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) CFO Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 5,625 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $26,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EMMS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,657. Emmis Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMMS. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Emmis Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Emmis Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emmis Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Emmis Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,085,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

