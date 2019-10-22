Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $150,100.00.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Robert Paul sold 4,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $190,800.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $141,900.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Robert Paul sold 2,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $32,000.00.

Alector stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Alector Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 97.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 427,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 194.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 194,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

