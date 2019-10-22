InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.25

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 274844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMode stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

