Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.56.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

