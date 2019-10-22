ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Receives $11.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.15.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 40.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 525.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,628,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.34. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

