Infosys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,953 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,990% compared to the typical volume of 225 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. UBS Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

INFY opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 43,690,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,486,000 after purchasing an additional 643,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 46,711,314.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,224,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,640 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 20,828,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,420,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596,131 shares in the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

