Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 85.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 60.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.