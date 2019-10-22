Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
IDCBY traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 58,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $244.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.
About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China
