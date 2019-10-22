Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IDCBY traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 58,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $244.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Get Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China alerts:

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.