Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 26.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44.

IBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

