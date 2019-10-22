Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $498.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.