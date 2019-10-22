Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 2,544 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.88. 3,441,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,235. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $85.23 and a one year high of $125.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $293.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

