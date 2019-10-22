Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Novartis were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.