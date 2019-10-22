Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,497,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,720,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.04. 431,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,290. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.92.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

