Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 218 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,467. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.