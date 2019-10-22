Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Set at $37.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,965,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 403,439 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after buying an additional 397,681 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,043,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,577,000 after buying an additional 300,920 shares during the period.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.