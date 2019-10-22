II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get II-VI alerts:

In related news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of II-VI by 125.0% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 105.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,417. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06. II-VI has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.02 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.