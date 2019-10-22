Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.31 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Ichor’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen cut shares of Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

ICHR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. 10,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,473. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. Ichor has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ichor by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ichor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

