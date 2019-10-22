Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Up 16%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s stock price was up 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 500,433 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 359,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

About Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

