Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.51) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.20 ($10.69).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

