HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Given a $6.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $6.50 price target on HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 61.94% and a negative return on equity of 96.78%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HyreCar by 70.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 139,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

