Hyperion (HYN) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. Hyperion has a total market cap of $21.45 million and $1.44 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyperion has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00223408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.01358812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00033312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.