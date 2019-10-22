HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HV Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

HVBC stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.05. HV Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of HV Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.