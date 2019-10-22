HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HV Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
HVBC stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.05. HV Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About HV Bancorp
HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
