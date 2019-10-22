HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.41.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth $13,200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,628,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,821,000 after purchasing an additional 254,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth $1,968,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

