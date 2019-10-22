Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.50. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Husky Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC set a $10.50 price objective on Husky Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

HUSKF stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

