Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

