Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.78 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.09.

HBAN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.47. 334,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $41,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 67,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $705,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

