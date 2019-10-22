Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.78 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.09.
HBAN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.47. 334,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.
In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $41,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 67,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $705,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
