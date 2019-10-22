Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HPP. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $33,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,882.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,490,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,175,000 after acquiring an additional 665,412 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,594,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,494,000 after buying an additional 109,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,419,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,387,000 after buying an additional 187,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,249,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,732,763 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,327,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,449,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

