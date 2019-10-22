Hudson Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $58,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,135. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.65. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, Director David Kanen purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,967.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 20,700 shares of company stock worth $63,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

