Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after buying an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,896,000 after buying an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.96. 564,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,751. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

