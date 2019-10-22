Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,834,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $534,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,312,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 584,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after acquiring an additional 343,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 1,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,489,000 after acquiring an additional 361,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

LEA traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.