HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to post sales of $169.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.20 million. HubSpot reported sales of $131.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $664.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $667.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $822.75 million, with estimates ranging from $805.09 million to $836.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $215.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -150.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $81,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $1,631,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,726,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,763. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,494,000 after acquiring an additional 308,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,888,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,481,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.