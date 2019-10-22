HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 249,590 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 291,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

HTGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.77% and a negative net margin of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.