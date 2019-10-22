H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.01

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.01 and traded as high as $22.65. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 136,183 shares traded.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.01.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

