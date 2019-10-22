Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.90

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 568.60 ($7.43) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a one year high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 554.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 523.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWDN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.