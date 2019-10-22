Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Horizon Global posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Global.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.23 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HZN shares. ValuEngine raised Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $2.50 price target on Horizon Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,798.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,686.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 507,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,728.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 85,543 shares of company stock worth $333,073. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 57,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,980. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.33. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

