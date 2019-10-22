Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 17.7% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $31.28 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00050944 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,599,913 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, COSS, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

