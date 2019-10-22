Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.34. 244,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,301. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

