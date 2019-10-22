Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 997 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,736. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

